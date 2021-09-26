Bike tour supports renewable energy efforts in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bikers rode through Madison and Fitchburg Sunday to raise money to support renewable energy efforts in Wisconsin.

It was the 8th annual Ride with Renew bike tour fundraiser. Renew Wisconsin is an organization that works to teach people about renewable energy in the state.

"The general goal of the group is to get as much renewable and clean electricity on the grid," Don Wichert, one of the organization's board members, said.

The tour made several stops, including at Forest Edge Elementary School, which is the first net zero school in Wisconsin.

The fundraiser also highlighted some of the state's existing renewable energy installations.

"The biggest thing is letting folks know that its affordable, its a great option, its easy to go solar, its easy to help your congregation or your local nonprofit or your business switch to clean energy," Heather Allen, Executive Director of Renew Wisconsin, said.