Concerned United Nations can only sidestep Myanmar crisis

BANGKOK (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres bracketed Myanmar with Afghanistan and Ethiopia as nations for whose people “peace and stability remain a distant dream” in a speech last Tuesday to open the annual U.N. General Assembly. He declared “unwavering support” for the people of the turbulent, military-ruled Southeast Asia state “in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law.” But the situation in Myanmar after the army’s seizure of power eight months ago has long since become an extended bloody conflict with ever-escalating violence, and popular resistance to February’s military takeover appears to be surging into all-out armed conflict.