Crash outside Columbus closes all southbound lanes of HWY 89

DANE CO. (WKOW) -- According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT), a crash closed all southbound lanes of HWY 89 at County HWY V Sunday afternoon.

Dane County Communication received a call for a crash at 1:35 p.m.

Dane County Sheriff's Office, Sun Prairie EMS, Marshall EMS and police were dispatched to the incident.

Columbia County officials were contacted to assist at the scene, and Columbus fire and EMS crews responded.

DOT expects lanes to be closed for an hour.

This is a developing story.