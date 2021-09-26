Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin shares a cheesy recipe for your next Packers tailgate party!

(WKOW) -- The best tailgates are usually the ones with the most delicious food and plenty of drinks, so Tina Peterson with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend to share their warm beer cheese dip recipe, which you can pair with soft parmesan pretzels (also one of their recipes)!

"No game day is complete, especially if you're cheering for the Packers, without the most awarded cheese in the world: Wisconsin cheese," she said. "This is our MVP ingredient for all of the recipes that we create."

In the video, Peterson demonstrates the easy and quick recipes.

Click here for the pretzels recipe!

Click here for the cheese dip recipe!

And if those don't float your boat, there's hundreds more at wisconsincheese.com.