Deerfield debuts first Apple Festival

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- Bittersweet Blessings Farm hosted the first Deerfield Apple Festival Sunday.

"This is not just merely a craft fair, this is not just an art show, and this is not just a vendor market," Jeff Moerke, a co-owner of the farm, said. "What we have today is we have an entire event, an entire festival focused around the apple."

Guests could find everything from apple butter and apple cider to apple pie eating contests at the festival. Kids also had the chance to get free caricatures and face paintings.

Moerke said all the money raised at the festival will benefit local organizations, like the food pantry, the high school band and the Deerfield Community Center.

There were more than 200 vendors from four states at the festival.