Drag racing responsible for another accident on East Wash

MADISON (WKOW0 -- The sound of speeding cars has become an all too familiar neighborhood noise along E. Washington Ave.

"It's not uncommon to hear cars roaring their engines at, one or two 2 in the morning," Skylar Croy, who lives near the roadway said. "It happens quite frequently."

Greg Pfluger agreed.

"In the last year, it's gotten considerably worse with people running yellow lights, outright drag racing, especially on the weekend nights," Pfluger said.

Car parts scattered along E. Washington Ave. Sunday were remnants of Saturday night's rollover crash, which police say was caused by drag racers.

The City of Madison lowered the speed limit to 25 mph on sections of the road as part of the Vision Zero Project.

"I think most people don't even notice the lower speed limits," Pfluger said. "I didn't realize that happen until a friend pointed out."

Croy said lowering the speed limit hasn't really deterred speeding and he thinks the city needs more police on E. Washington Ave..

"It seems like it's gonna have to be an enforcement thing where we're just going to have to get police out here, watching what's going on because the speed limits don't mean anything if they're not if they're not enforced," he said.

Pfluger admitted he sometimes drives above the speed limit on E. Washington Ave., but he's never gotten a ticket for it.

"I'll admit, I tend to go a little faster than average, so I'm watching that more recently," he said. "I never got stopped once in that entire time, and I rarely see cops ticketing people and slowing them down."

The last time the Madison Police Department conducted a speed enforcement project on the roadway was August 23.

During the project, officers conducted a total of 26 stops. All stops were for vehicles traveling at least 15 mph over the speed limit. The highest speed stopped was 49 mph.