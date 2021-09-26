Haitians returning to a homeland that’s far from welcoming

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — This is the Port-au-Prince that awaits Haitian deportees: An archipelago of gang-controlled islands in a sea of despair. Abandoned neighborhoods. Others barricaded behind fires and piles of garbage, occupied by armed men. Most of the population has no access to basic public services, no drinking water, electricity or garbage collection. The deportees join thousands of fellow Haitians who have been displaced from their homes, pushed out by violence to take up residence in crowded schools, churches and makeshift camps among ruins. Here are snapshots of a city that is far from welcoming.