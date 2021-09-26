Is Fall finally arriving as we end September?

MADISON (WKOW) - Depending on how the end of the week pans out, rain and Fall-like temps may be in the forecast.

On the backside of a low pressure system, southwesterly winds have warm southern Wisconsin about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than where our temperatures should be for this time of year.

Sunday's temperatures were obviously warmer than Saturday.

The warmth is going to be sticking around through the first half of next week, take a look at the forecast highs versus where they should be for this time of year.

Notice the cool down next weekend? Those cooler temperatures are going to be possible if a low pressure system moves through the forecast area. Long range models suggest a low will move through and bring down cooler temperatures, along with our next chance for rain. It's conditional though.

The rain chances comes with an increase with humidity as well, as one might assume. To get rain, we must add water to the atmosphere.