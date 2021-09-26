Let the warming trend begin

MADISON (WKOW) - After a brief time in the 60s, highs return to the 70s today... close to 80!

'Second summer' starts today in southern Wisconsin, with the return of much warmer air. Highs in the upper 70s/80s are expected to continue for at least the next 7-days.

Breezy conditions continue today. Winds will be from the southwest, sustained values up to 15 mph. Gusts around 20-25 with speeds increasing starting this afternoon, into the evening.

The day begins with mostly sunny skies.

Mid-high level clouds will filter in as we turn into the afternoon time-frame. Partly sunny skies take over to end the day.

Not only do the warm temperatures stay put for the week ahead, so do dry conditions.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to bring full sunshine, while the other days bring mostly to partly sunny skies.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the 'warmer than average' temperatures are said to last not only the week ahead but through the first week of October. Southern WI is also predicted to have 'drier than average' conditions during this time frame.