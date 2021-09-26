Skip to Content

Missioni turns creative page; Liberatore mixes real, virtual

MILAN (AP) — On this rainy Sunday morning, the fashion crowd filed into a richly upholstered movie theater for a full-immersion runway show by Francesca Liberatore, combining real models, hologram images and a film projected on the main screen.  The diaphanous looks borrowed richly from the Renaissance, from the flowing trains, puffy sleeves and draping. Meanwhile, the Missoni brand has turned a creative page, tapping a long-time member of Angela Missoni’s team to replace her as creative director.  The shift to a more youthful, hip vibe was immediately apparent in Alberto Caliri’s first collection.

