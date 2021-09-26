Mount Horeb dedicates veterans memorial

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- Veterans and their loved ones celebrated the official dedication of Mount Horeb's Veterans Memorial Sunday.

"We came together today simply to dedicate this piece of land to the veterans," Don Hartman, the executive director of the Mount Horeb Veterans Memorial Association, said. "The sole purpose of this is that the veterans that are named here will be remembered forever."

The memorial aims to honor those who served in the armed forces in a variety of ways. It showcases the American flag, along with flags for the Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard.

It also features a Freedom Tower, which Hartman said is modeled off one of his wife's candleholders.

"I sketched it out with the fifth pillar for the five branches of the military," he said.

The tower has a bronze bell in it, which will be rung at memorial services for veterans and on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, 9/11 and Veteran's Day.

Hartman said even between those days of remembrance, he wants people to visit the memorial to remember the sacrifice veterans made.

"We urge them to come early in the morning when nobody's here and just walk around, read everything and feel the emotions," he said. "When the winds blow and you can hear the flags blowing, t's a very good place to come to reminisce, remember and heal, and a lot of these veterans need healing."

The Veterans Memorial Association has been raising money for the memorial for three years.

"When we started, people would say, you know, you're dreaming, you're just a dreamer," he said. "But I'm telling you dreamers' dreams do come true."

The memorial opened to the public in May.