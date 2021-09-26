Panel discussion Sept. 29 on how to help Afghan refugees

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Ways to support Afghan refugees are the subject of a panel discussion that the public can take part in coming up on Wednesday, September 29.

"Supporting Afghan Evacuees: A Panel Discussion" takes place from 7-8:30 p.m. in the FSPA Lobby of the Viterbo Fine Arts Center.

Admission for the discussion is free. Face masks are required.

Panelists include UW-La Crosse Professor of Military Science Lt. Col. Erik Archer, UW-La Crosse Assistant Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky, and Catholic Charities Executive Director Roberto Partarrieu.

The session will also be live-streamed through Viterbo University through this link: https://www.viterbo.edu/social-justice-and-equity/afghan-refugees-fort-mccoy.

Western Technical College in Tomah also is hosting a public viewing of the live stream in its Community Room at 120 E. Milwaukee St. Seating is limited to 60 people. Those attending do have to wear face masks.

The panel is sponsored by all three higher learning institutions.