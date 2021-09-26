Peralta expected to start as Brewers host the Mets

New York Mets (73-81, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (93-62, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (1-3, 5.24 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (9-5, 2.66 ERA, .96 WHIP, 190 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -190, Mets +160; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and New York will play on Sunday.

The Brewers are 44-36 on their home turf. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .315, led by Christian Yelich with a mark of .347.

The Mets are 29-48 on the road. New York’s lineup has 167 home runs this season, Pete Alonso leads them with 35 homers.

The Brewers won the last meeting 2-1. Corbin Burnes earned his 11th victory and Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Milwaukee. Rich Hill registered his eighth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Brewers with 131 hits and has 85 RBIs.

Alonso leads the Mets with 62 extra base hits and is slugging .508.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .183 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 1-9, .224 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), Jake Cousins: (biceps), John Axford: (elbow), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Mets: Thomas Szapucki: (undisclosed), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.