Authorities: Man died in Grant County logging incident

WOODMAN TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- Authorities said a man died in Woodman Township Sunday afternoon when a logging incident cause a tree to fall on him.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a logging incident just after 12 p.m. on Big Green Road. Mt Hope Fire, Boscobel Fire, Boscobel EMS, West Grant First Responders, Woodman First Responders, Wisconsin DNR, and the Grant County Sheriff's Office assisted.

Investigators found Ronald Conley, 58, of Mt Hope was cutting trees for firewood when a falling tree hit him.

Grant County officials said Conley died at the scene due to his injuries

