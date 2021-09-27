Skip to Content

Biden administration unveils new plan for young immigrants

11:54 am National news from the Associated Press

The Biden administration has released a plan to shield hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as young children from deportation. It is the latest maneuver in a long-running drama over the legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The proposal seeks to satisfy concerns of a federal judge who ruled in July that the policy was illegal. It takes on heightened importance as prospects for legislation have dimmed. A Cornell University professor says there are no major changes and that it is an effort to “bulletproof” the policy from legal challenges.

Associated Press

