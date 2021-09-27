Biden, Congress face big week for agenda, government funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a consequential week for President Joe Biden’s agenda as Democratic leaders work to delicately trim back his $3.5 trillion package and pass legislation to avoid a federal shutdown. The Senate has a test vote set Monday to keep the government running and avert a federal debt default. But that package stands to run into a blockade by Republican senators. Funding runs out after Thursday’s fiscal yearend deadline. Behind the scenes, Biden and Democratic leaders are working to round up votes for his bigger package. An expected House vote Monday on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill was postponed to Thursday.