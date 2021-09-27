Executive Parisi, Dane County leaders propose construction on Crisis Triage Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nationwide efforts are expanding to divert people experiencing mental health crises and behavioral challenges from the criminal justice system.

Now, a newly proposed Crisis Triage Center in Madison may help.

On Monday, County Executive Joe Parisi joined mental health advocates and staff from the Department of Human Services to share a proposal to construct a Crisis Triage Center in Dane County.

Through the center, individuals would be able to get help by a referral from community partners, from law enforcement or just by walking in. At $10 million, it is the largest item in Parisi's 2022 budget.

"The Crisis Triage Center will be one of our most significant initiatives yet to improve our residents' access to behavioral health," Parisi said.

Anna Moffit, Executive Director of NAMI Dane County, shared why she believes a place like this would be beneficial for the community.

"I have listened to too many families and individuals impacted by a mental health illness or a behavioral health need speak out about the trauma they endured while being transported in the back of a squad car alone and handcuffed.

Our law enforcement has also shared about their own secondhand trauma," Moffit said.

Moffit is hopeful that the Crisis Triage Center would help both citizens and police going forward.

Parisi's budget will be introduced on October 1 and then the county budget process begins. That usually wraps up around Thanksgiving.

If approved, leaders hope to have the new center up and running within the next couple of years.

Even before this though, Parisi said the county is working to improve police response to mental health crises.

On Monday, the leaders also launched a new partnership with the Dane County Sheriff's Office that will provide police with resources for mental health help on the spot through technology.

"We will be purchasing tablets to provide to each and every one of our sheriff's deputies when they are on the road, so that mental health care can be available immediately," Parisi said.

WKOW will continue to track developments on the Crisis Triage Center and provide viewers updates on air and online.