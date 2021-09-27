Field Service Technician Internship Program offered to high schoolers

(WKOW) -- Finding workers hasn't been an easy task over the last few months so TDS Telecommunications has created a new program designed to attract employees.

It's called the Field Service Technician Internship Program and unlike traditional internships, this is a paid program for high schoolers.

Students involved get on-the-job training with mentors, field service technicians and managers.

"They learned how to do installations, troubleshooting. They also learned a lot about the network services that make technology work," said Kit Beyer, the Director of External Affairs and Communications.

Students have to be at least 16-years-old in order to participate.

If you're interested in learning more, visit tdstelecom.com/careers.