Fitchburg Police & Fire Commission recommends former Milwaukee police chief Alfonso Morales to be next police chief

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Police & Fire Commission voted Monday night to recommend the hiring of former Milwaukee police chief Alfonso Morales to be the city's next police chief.

Morales and Vic Siebeneck, a captain with the police department in Salt Lake City, Utah, were the two finalists for the position.

Morales had been demoted as Milwaukee's police chief over his handling of Black Lives Matter protesters and failing to accomplish directives from the city's Fire and Police Commission. The demotion was later overturned by a judge. Morales went on to reach a settlement with the city.