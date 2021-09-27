Gas prices see little change, still above $3 on average in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Although gas prices have declined slightly in the past week, there has been little change and overall prices remained near the high of this year.

Those in the industry say that can be attributed to COVID-19 supply and demand imbalances.

"Relief in average gas prices has really only shown up west of the Rockies thus far, and may continue to be delayed by an active hurricane season which has prevented gas prices from their normal seasonal decline. While I am optimistic that we eventually will see a decline in price, the drop is not likely to be as noticeable as I had anticipated due to the above average hurricane season and as demand remains seasonally strong," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

As of Monday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Dane County is $3.

The cheapest gallon of gas in Wisconsin comes in at $2.75, while the most expensive is $3.29. The price for gas in the badger state is a dollar higher per gallon than a year ago.

The national average is $3.17 a gallon, that's $1 higher per gallon than it was a year ago.