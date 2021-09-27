Group Health Cooperative adds 19 primary care clinics through new partnership

MADISON (WKOW) — Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin (GHC) is partnering with UW Health and UnityPoint Health, and as a result are gaining primary care clinics in Dane County as a result.

According to a press release from GHS, the partnership adds 19 primary care clinics to its Dane County network. This means that starting in 2022, GCH members have the largest primary care network in Dane County, with access to 38 total clinics and over 300 primary care providers.

“Providing the highest quality care and ease of access is at the forefront of everything we do at GHC-SCW,” said Dr. Mark Huth, GHC-SCW President and Chief Executive Officer. “Access to care is at the core of a healthy community; so, we are thrilled to expand the collaboration with our important partners at UW Health and UnityPoint Health – Meriter to provide a patient-first approach. Allowing our members to have the most choices of primary providers and the most convenience for clinic locations creates a big footprint for our health plan.”