Janesville city council to decide on doubling wheel tax

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- City officials in Janesville will ask the city council to approve a proposal that will double the city's vehicle registration fee, commonly referred to as a wheel tax.

Monday night, Janesville's city council will decide whether to approve a recommendation to boost the cost of Janesville's wheel tax from $20 per vehicle, to $40.

The city says the money will go toward road repairs, which have risen from $4,745,000 in 2017, to $7,005,500 in 2021 due to inflation. The city rehabilitates 12 miles of road each year. It estimates the cost in 2022 will be $7,738,000. Under the currently funded system, 68% of repairs would be debt-funded.

If the proposal is approved, the new tax would go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.