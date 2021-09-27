Janesville police look for ‘Felony Lane Gang’ after recent incident

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department are looking for two women they say are trying to cash checks in Milwaukee.

According to the department, the two suspects broke a car window in Janesville on Sept. 1 while the owner was on a bike trail, stealing a purse.

Authorities said on Sept. 8 the two women cashed a check in Milwaukee and tried to cash another.

The department is asking for help to identify the two suspects. If you can, contact the Janesville police at 608-755-3147.