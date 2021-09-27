Little Free Library promotes literacy across Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — In a world where technology is king, sitting down and reading a physical book can easily be pushed to the back burner. But, if you look closely around are neighborhoods, there's a program trying to change that.

Little Free Library started in Wisconsin as a non-profit way to share books throughout the Badger state.

"Madison was one of the original testing grounds for Little Free Libraries to see if this was something that people would connect with," said Margret Aldrich, Director of Communications, Little Free Library. "And so if you go to Madison, you will see a lot of little free libraries. And there are always really wonderful stories coming from little free libraries towards in Wisconsin, because it's a state that really cares about their communities."

There are also nearly 3,000 Little Free Libraries across the state, something Aldrich says is a testament to how much the state values reading.

"Wisconsin is a community that cares about education, cares about neighbors cares about bringing people together," Aldrich said. "So it's really a wonderful place for a little free library networks to spring up."

Click here to find the closest Little Free Library to you.