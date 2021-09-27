Madison Fire Department puts out camper fire, cause ‘undetermined’

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department put out a camper fire that was threatening a nearby home on Sherman Avenue on Monday morning.

According to an incident report from the department, they arrived on scene just after 9 a.m. and found a large camper in a driveway with flames coming out of the weekend. Reportedly, those flames were starting to threaten the exterior of a home next to the camper.

The department says someone was already on scene wetting the house and camper with a garden hose. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread to the home.

No one was in the camper at the time of the fire. Investigators say the cause of the fire is "undetermined." In the incident report, officials site the possibility of an electrical fire due to a light being left on or discarded smoking materials left inside the camper.