Madison school board votes to approve vaccine mandate for staff

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison School Board of Education voted in favor Monday of implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all school staff.

Under the plan, all district employees will have to show they have received the COVID-19 vaccine by November 1.

They will have the option to file religious or medical exemptions. However, those who are exempt will have to get tested COVID-19 twice a week.

Employees who choose to ignore the vaccination policy would be placed on unpaid leave before facing termination.

According to a slideshow posted online by MMSD, all new employees must also provide proof of at least one dose before starting work in the district and follow the timeline.

Any parents or volunteers working in the district will be required to present proof of vaccination as well.

People not following proper procedures may be placed on unpaid leave beginning November 15, and may face termination beginning December 20.