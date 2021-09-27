Man charged in Fitchburg hit-and-run bound over for trial

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — A man charged in a July hit-and-run that injured a seven-year-old girl has been bound over for trial.

Alexander Hernandez Gutierrez, 18, faces two charges: felony hit and run involving injury and misdemeanor operating while revoked. During a Monday court hearing, Gutierrez waived his preliminary hearing and entered a not guilty plea, then was bound over for trial.

His next court date has not been scheduled at this time.

Gutierrez was arrested in July on a probation violation after his car was found abandoned in a parking lot about a mile away from the accident scene.