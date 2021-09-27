Man who collapsed outside Lambeau Field connects with life savers

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Fond du Lac County man who collapsed at Lambeau Field ahead of last week’s Monday Night Football game was able to meet the people who helped to save his life.

Randy Sabel went into anaphylactic shock. Luckily, there was help close by.

Former Bellin Hospital ICU nurses, Gail Butrymowicz and Sarah Spychalla, happened to run into each other outside of the South Gate at Lambeau Field last Monday night.

According to Spychalla, “I haven’t seen her (Gail) in years, so, said hi, we caught up as we walked together, and we were only walking for about three minutes and we came upon the scene.”

The two nurses, joined other good Samaritans to help Sabel, who was in distress.

“We got down on the ground and started to assess this man, and other people were around trying to help this man as well,” says Butrymowicz.

Two of those other people are brother and sister, Chad and Jodi Nelson. Chad is a nurse, Jodi a police officer. “I saw my sister holding his hand, saying ‘Randy, Randy, stay with us, stay with us.’ So, I went on his other side and feeling a pulse and all of a sudden he was purple and just agonal breathing. So, I’m like, okay I guess this is what’s happening so decided to start compressions,” adds Chad Nelson.

The team of four, plus a primary care doctor, Maureen Phillips, who was also heading to the game, continued to help Sabel until an ambulance arrived.

Randy was recently able to meet them a week later thanks to a Facebook post by his friend and a story by WBAY.

"Now, especially, that we know who they are. We can properly thank them. You had five strangers, other than the brother/sister, that didn't know each other at all, just happened to be in the same spot at the exact same time, all in the medical field that just jumped into action is unreal," said Randy.