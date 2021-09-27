MPD: 2 in custody after fight on State Street

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department took two people into custody for their involvement in a fight on State Street early Monday morning.

Police were on the 500 block of State Street at 12:55 a.m. when a fight broke out.

Officers said most of the fighting dissolved when they asked those involved to break it up.

Law enforcement reported using pepper spray on those who continued to fight.

Officers arrested Taylor Jansen, 21, into the Dane County Jail for battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting. Faustino Rivera, 23, was issued a misdemeanor citation for disorderly conduct and released on scene.