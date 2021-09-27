Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver who had been shot. Investigators say the pedestrian was apparently assisting with a disabled vehicle in traffic when the crash occurred Sunday night. The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver is a 27-year-old Milwaukee man who lost control of his vehicle and was found to have suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition. The pedestrian has not been identified.