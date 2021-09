MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating what they are calling a weapons violation on the city's southwest side Monday night.

Around 7 p.m., someone called the Dane County Communications Center to report hearing gunshots in the 2000 block of Harley Drive, which is just off Raymond Road.

When a 27 News crew arrived at the scene, police had Harley Drive blocked off.

Stick with 27 News for updates on this developing story.