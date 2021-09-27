Police: Man shot during fight at party in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A 40-year-old man was shot during a fight at a party in Fitchburg Sunday night, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Police said it happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Eggiman Road.

The man who was shot showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries at about 8 p.m.

Officers learned a fight broke out at a party and at some point the man was shot. Police believe the people who were involved in the disturbance knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.