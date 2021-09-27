Report: Counseling services help UW System students stay enrolled

MADISON (WKOW) — An annual report shows that mental health services on UW System campuses is an ongoing need.

The Counseling Impact Assessment Report for the 2020-21 academic year highlights the issue, and how mental health services positively impact students. According to the report, more than 80% of students who sought counseling in the last year say it improved their well-being.

The impact of counseling services is seen again in those who considered dropping out. Reportedly, four out of five of those who thought about dropping out over the last eight years said counseling helped them stay enrolled.

“We have made mental health a priority on our campuses, and we know students are heavily reliant on services our universities provide,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson. “But there remains unmet need, and we are going to seek help from the governor and the legislature to partner with us to expand our capacity. It not only helps us retain students, but more importantly, ensures students get what they need to build a successful future.”

The need Thompson speaks of is clear in the report: the number of students seeking mental health services on campus is up more than 50% across 10 years. Demand for services for students with disabilities has increased 31% over the last five years.

Although, likely due to access issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, demand dropped during 2020-21.

Thompson says that while telehealth is a useful option, students prefer in-person counseling. And, while UW System has a student-to-staff ratio above nationally recommended levels, Tompson would like more. He had asked for $10 million in the latest state budget to hire more counselors, but the funds were not approved.