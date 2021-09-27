September wraps up feeling like summer

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will stay above average for the rest of the month.



SET UP

A cold front moving through the area causing a wide range in temps today, however the front won't cause rain as we're to dry for that to happen.

TODAY

Mostly sunny and warm again with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s in central Wisconsin, low 80s in the Madison area and low to mid 80s farther south near the state line.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cooler in the low 50s.



TUESDAY

Sunny and warm in the upper 70s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and warm in the low 80s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and warm in the upper 70s.



FRIDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers possible and highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers possible and temperatures in the low 70s.



Rain is possible at night along a cold front dropping temperatures next week.



SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible and temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70°.