UW Health highlights Deaf Awareness Month

MADISON (WKOW) -- September is Deaf Awareness Month, and UW Health is taking this time to share how the community and area health systems can support Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals.

UW Health said it is critical for patients to receive health, recovery, treatment, and wellness information in their preferred language, even if there don't speak the same language as their provider.

Kim Barr, American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter with UW Health said ASL is an expressive language, so they use video as a backup when in-person interpretation is not possible.

As a child of Deaf parents, Barr said medical interpretation practices have come a long way, and credits that to the Americans with Disabilities Act for the accessibility improvements.

“We as interpreters are trusted members of the health care team,” said Barr. “We serve as a bridge between patients and providers to ensure clear and accurate communication.”

Barr knows there is room for improvement and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges, like masks blocking facial expressions and preventing lip reading.

“It’s about meeting people where they are and understanding what they need,” she said. “This Deaf Awareness Month, I encourage people to take that awareness to heart and seek out Deaf perspectives to better understand this inspiring community.”