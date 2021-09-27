Warm, dry weather continues through September

MADISON (WKOW) - Monday started off mild, with a decent amount of sunshine letting temps rise quick.

Highs in the low 80s are expected once again today, feeling similar to Sunday despite the breezy conditions. Winds will switch from the south/southwest to the north/northwest as a cold front pushes through this afternoon.

Winds on the back side of this front will pick up a bit. A slight breeze will be in place by the evening.

Forecast highs continue on the warm side, well above average for this time of year. Average highs are upper 60s for the end of September, but we'll be ending the month with days of highs in the upper 70s/low 80s.

This work week will feel more like summer than the start of fall, similar to highs we normally hit in August.

While highs continue as a trend this week, dry weather also continues to trend. Tuesday looks to be the sunniest day, although Wednesday and Thursday won't be too far off with forecasts of mostly sunny skies.

As for rain chances, it looks like odds are very low until Saturday. Saturday late-day, evening brings a possibility.

The warm, dry conditions look to likely last even past the last week of September, leading us into October. The Climate Prediction Center predicts 'warmer than average' temperatures and 'drier than average' conditions for southern Wisconsin for the whole first week of the new month.