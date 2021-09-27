Wisconsin offers COVID-19 Pfizer booster shot

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces their support of the federal recommendations for a COVID-19 booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine Monday.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) both recommended the booster shot last week.

DHS said individuals who should get a booster of Pfizer at least 6 months after receiving their second dose of Pfizer in order to further strengthen their immunity include:

People 65 years and older

All residents in long-term care

People ages 50–64 years with certain underlying medical conditions

Other groups may be eligible for the booster, including those with underlying medical conditions or those at increased risk due to their job. For a full list, click here.

“Our nation’s leading medical experts reviewed the available data and recommended COVID-19 vaccine booster doses be provided to some people who have received the Pfizer vaccine,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Booster doses are another tool at our disposal to stop the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant and slow the spread of COVID-19 in communities throughout Wisconsin.”

Currently, Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized to have a booster shot. More data on the effectiveness of boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected soon.