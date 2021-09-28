5 Missouri boarding school employees charged with abuse

STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri prosecutor is charging five employees of a private Christian boarding school with abusing students. Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither announced Tuesday that the five Agape Boarding School employees will be charged with a total of 13 third-degree felony assault counts. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office had recommended prosecuting 22 staffers of the school near Stockton with 65 counts on behalf of 36 victims. Attorney General Eric Schmitt asked Gov. Mike Parson to take his office off the case last week, saying Gaither didn’t plan to seek justice for all the students who say they were abused.