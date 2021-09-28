6 years for man who stole lawmakers’ IDs, passed bad checks

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to six years and five months in prison for stealing the identities of local, state and federal officials. Court records show Michael T. Watters was sentenced Monday in Orlando federal court in a case involving more than $50,000 in fraudulent payments. He pleaded guilty in July to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. According to court documents, Watters created approximately 35 counterfeut driver licenses using the stolen identities of current and former lawmakers. Records show Watters used those counterfeit licenses to pass about 265 counterfeit checks in the Orlando area. Court records didn’t name any of the officials whose identities were stolen.