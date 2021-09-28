American siblings return home after China lifts exit ban

BEIJING (AP) — A pair of American siblings have returned home after China lifted an exit ban following Canada’s release of a top Chinese tech executive wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges. The State Department said Cynthia and Victor Liu returned to the U.S. on Sunday after consular staff in Shanghai helped facilitate their departure. The department added in a statement that the U.S. would continue to “advocate on behalf of all American citizens in (China) subject to arbitrary detention and coercive exit bans.” A pair of Canadians held in China were also permitted to leave after Canada released Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who had been under house arrest in Vancouver since late 2019 while she fought a U.S. extradition request over fraud charges.