Arab_lives_matter sparks calls for more policing in Israel

ABU SNAN, Israel (AP) — Arab citizens of Israel are seeking to raise awareness about the spiraling rate of violent crime in their communities under the hashtag “Arab lives matter.” But unlike a similar campaign in the U.S., they are calling for more policing, not less. The Arab minority, which makes up around 20% of Israel’s population, has been convulsed by violent crime in recent years, driven by criminal gangs and family disputes. Activists say Israeli authorities have historically ignored deadly crime when only Arabs are involved. Israeli officials have touted a number of initiatives in recent years, but police say community leaders could do more to help them.