Atlanta spa-shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 4 killings

ATLANTA (AP) — A man already sentenced to life in prison for killing four people at a massage business outside Atlanta pleaded not guilty to shooting four others at two spas inside the city.

Robert Aaron Long appeared Tuesday in Fulton County Superior Court to face charges including murder and domestic terrorism.

He already pleaded guilty in July to four counts of murder and other charges in the shooting deaths of people at a Cherokee County spa. He received four sentences of life without parole plus an additional 35 years.

All eight shootings took place on the same day in March. Six of the eight slain victims were women of Asian descent.