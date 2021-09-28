Biden nominates 9 candidates for federal prosecutor posts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating nine lawyers to run U.S. attorney’s offices across the country. It’s a diverse group of candidates in the latest round of picks for the top law enforcement positions. The nominations are announced by the White House on Tuesday. The nominees are expected to run the federal prosecutors’ offices in Hawaii, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Colorado, Ohio, Vermont and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The slate would include several historic firsts, including the first Black female attorneys to lead their districts. The Justice Department’s 93 U.S. attorneys are responsible for federal criminal prosecutions in their respective districts and are central to Biden’s efforts to combat violent crime.