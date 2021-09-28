Skip to Content

COVID-19 activity leads to cancellation of Dodgeville-Brodhead, Juda football game

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) — The Dodgeville School District says the high school football game against Brodhead/Juda set for Saturday, October 2 has been canceled.

The district posted about the cancellation on Facebook. In its post, the district says the game was canceled "due to a combination of positive COVID cases, close contacts and refusal of testing being reported within the Dodgeville football team."

The game will not be rescheduled.

The Dodgeville School District tracks COVID-19 activity on its online dashboard. The district reported four active cases and 10 people in isolation on September 21, the last update at the time this story was posted.

