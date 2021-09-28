Dane County Narcotics Task Force seeing increase in counterfeit pill sales

MADISON (WKOW) — There's an increase in counterfeit pills being sold as prescription medications across Dane County, according to the county's Narcotic Task Force.

A Facebook post from the Task Force said these counterfeit medications have tested positive for fentanyl through tests at the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. The pills are being marketed as common prescriptions, such as Oxycodone or Amphetamine, and usually, look authentic.

Reportedly, in 2021 alone there are 29 incidents connected to counterfeit pills, including overdoses and death.