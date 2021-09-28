Dropping Beats, Breaking Barriers: DJ Shawna completes unique in-state tour

(WKOW) -- Shawna Nichols, or better known as DJ Shawna took her talents to the NBA Finals, popular music festival Summerfest, and the Ryder Cup all within months of each other.

When asked to describe all of those experiences, she only needed one word: Grateful.

"I just shake my head because I don't know how I got here," said DJ Shawna, a former Wisconsin Badger guard. "I just love making people happy and one of my favorite things and talents is through music."

Time might be flying while she's having fun. However, she's making sure she lives in every single moment.

"Every day when I wake up and every night when I go to sleep whomever is listening, I literally just say ' thank you' out loud."

Additionally, she wants to proudly represent her home state of Wisconsin.

"The name on the front of the jersey is more important than the name on the back. We have a choice on how we act and going out there with a smile to make them proud so we can keep crushing it."

As the first female DJ for the Ryder Cup and an NBA championship team, the Wisconsin native is amped for what else is in store as she continues to break barriers.

For more info and to listen to her latest single, click here.