Evers proposes nearly $25 million package targeting agriculture

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has proposed a nearly $25 million package of bills targeting the state’s agriculture industry and rural communities.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

Evers announced the plans Tuesday, with Democratic lawmakers, at the World Dairy Expo.

The centerpiece is a proposal that would create $20 million in grants to help Wisconsin food banks and pantries buy food from local farmers. Another bill makes $2.6 million in tuition grants available for students enrolled in a meat-processing educational or training program at a college, university or technical college.

The bills would have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature to become law.