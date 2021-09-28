Farmers weigh in on proposed legislative package aimed at supporting them

MADISON (WKOW) -- Following a roller coaster of a year for farmers with the drought on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Dairy Expo returned to Madison Tuesday with a warm welcome.

On Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers visited the Expo, where he proposed a nearly $25 million legislative package to help support farmers.

"This past year, farmers have worked tirelessly to put food on the table," Evers said "Wisconsin's Dairy Industry is truly instrumental to our state and national agriculture industry."

Noah Heine, whose family farm has been around for over 100 years, was happy to hear about the funding.

"The fact that the government is starting to invest back in the farms and making sure that the family farms are staying alive is a big thing for us," Heine said.

Over the past year, Heine and his family, like many farmers, were met with challenges brought on by COVID-19 and dry conditions, including a spike in the price of crops used to feed their cattle.

"The crop prices going up has impacted us," Heine said. "We also grow a lot of our own feed so we've been able to compensate for it a little bit."

Ainsley Noble, whose family farm has been around for five generations, said they also felt the impact of the pandemic in the fluctuating price of dairy products.

"With COVID still lingering, things have been kind of difficult around the farm with milk consumption. Not as many people are consuming dairy products, so the prices kind of fluctuate," Noble said. "They're high and then they're low and back and forth."

Evers' newly proposed package aims to provide farmers some relief by investing $20 million in grants to food banks, so that they could purchase food directly from farmers, in turn, giving them more business.

Other items in the legislative package include investing in meat industry workforce development to get more young people involved and bolstering mental health resources available to farmers to ensure they are supported.

Several of these measures were introduced by Evers in his biennial budget, but were ultimately stripped by Republicans.

This package of bills would also have to be approved by the Republican controlled legislature.