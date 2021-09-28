Fitchburg Police investigate shooting between 2 vehicles

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after shots were fired between two vehicles driving through a neighborhood.

Police said at about 9 p.m. there were multiple reports of shots fired in the 4400 block of Sentinel Pass.

According to witnesses and evidence from the scene, dozens of shots were fired within the 4400 and 4500 blocks of Sentinel Pass. Police said the shooting happened between two vehicles as they drove through the neighborhood.

The Madison Police Department assisted at the scene.

There have been no reports of injuries and there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300.