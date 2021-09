FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Police in Fitchburg are investigating a reported shooting on the city's southeast side.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Curry Court, according to the Dane County Communications Center.

A photo from a 27 News crew showed a number of law enforcement vehicles at the scene.

